Jamaica Considers Medal Ban Appeal

Jamaica’s gold medal winning 2008 relay team

Jamaica may appeal against the decision to strip the rest of its Beijing 4x100m relay squad of their gold medals after Nesta Carter’s failed drugs test.

Usain Bolt stands to lose one of his nine Olympic golds after a re-test of Carter’s sample from the 2008 Games was found to contain a banned stimulant.

Michael Frater, Asofa Powell and Dwight Thomas also face forfeiting medals.

“We have to decide what the best legal process is,” Jamaican Olympic Association chief Mike Fennell said.

“It is a team and we are interested in ensuring they are properly protected and given a fair chance of clearing their names.”

Carter’s lawyer confirmed on Wednesday that the sprinter will lodge his own appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.