Jake’s Absence Is The Biggest Gap In NPP Victory- Prez Akufo-Addo

The Late Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described the demise of Jake Obetsebi- Lamptey as the biggest gap in the 2016 electoral victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He described Mr Obestebi-Lamptey as a “huge pillar” and “stalwart” of the NPP.



The president made these comments in a recorded video at the Ridge church to commemorate the one year anniversary of the late Mr Obetsebi-Lamptey on Monday 20 March.



“What’s going on is the biggest gap for me personally in our victory of 7 December 2016. It had always been my expectation that the victory, which I was sure one day will come, would be one I would share with the man who I knew from the very beginning of my life and with whom I’ve stayed friends all through, but they say man proposes and God disposes,” Nana Akufo-Addo said.



“So, this fine man Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey was a huge figure and stalwart of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition. A stalwart of the NPP and a stalwart of the Ghanaian nation. He is not with us at the time his presence would have been very welcomed, but that’s the way of God and we have to accept it and in fact rejoice in it.



“My spirit is there and my continuing condolences go out to his wife and children…and all of those he embraced and loved and fathered. My condolences go to the New Patriotic Party that continues to experience his absence. We will always miss him. He was a fine man…”



Mr Obetsebi-Lamptey’s wife said her husband would have been delighted to see the victory of the NPP in the 2016 polls.



From 2005 to July 2007, Mr Obetsebi-Lamptey served as Minister of Tourism and Diasporan Relations in the cabinet of President John Agyekum Kufuor. Mr Obetsebi-Lamptey was Minister of Tourism and Modernisation of the Capital from 2002-2005 and Minister of Information from 2001-2002.



He was the National Campaign Manager of the NPP during the 2000 presidential elections, which saw the first constitutional civilian-to-civilian transition of power in the country.



Jake also served as Chief of Staff in the government of former President John Kufuor.

