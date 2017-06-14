Jailed Footballer’s Family Appeals To Nana …For Help

Richard Danso

THE FAMILY of Swedish-based Ghanaian footballer, Kwame Bonsu, who has been jailed two years for raping his wife, has appealed passionately to President Akufo-Addo to intervene in the case.

According to the troubled-family, who are based at Tafo-Nyiaeso in Kumasi, the two-year sentence and a fine of a staggering US $14,000, issued against their brother by Swedish authorities, is not fair.

They claimed that justice was not properly served and they believed that the immediate intervention by the presidency can go a long way to help set the innocent footballer free.

Spokesperson for the family who is also an elder brother of the footballer, Richard Danso, insisted that his brother was innocent, stressing that the Swedish lady concocted blatant lies against Kwame Bonsu aka ‘Conte’.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY GUIDE SPORTS, he stated that the lady, who accused his brother of rape, did so with the sole intentions of taking huge amount of money from Kwame Bonsu.

According to him, this Swedish lady got married to Kwame Bonsu with the aim of making money from the footballer, but his brother later on figured out the lady’s wicked intentions.

He said when the lady realized that Kwame Bonsu had not given in to her outrageous financial demands; she decided to lie against him so that she could take money from him (Kwame Bonsu).

Danso, who looked extremely worried, said because his brother is a foreigner in Sweden, the case was ruled to unjustifiably favour the lady, claiming that “we have concrete evidence to prove that our brother is innocent”.

He said the family believed that Kwame Bonsu is innocent so they are ready to appeal against the court’s verdict in the coming weeks, pointing out that the intervention of the presidency would help in setting Kwame Bonsu free.

Danso stated that the family would therefore be very appreciative if the government, notably, Nana Akufo-Addo, would show interest in the case so as to help Kwame Bonsu, who is innocent, to regain his freedom.

He also made similar appeals to the Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to also assist in getting justice for his brother, who had been wrongly jailed.

“Kwame Bonsu is a Ghanaian footballer, who had been wrongly accused in a foreign country therefore we are appealing to the president and other relevant bodies to intervene so that justice is properly served.”

He stated that since the case is in a foreign land, the family could not singularly fight to ensure that justice is served to Kwame Bonsu.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi