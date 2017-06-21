Jailed Drug Baron Nayele’s Assets Confiscated, Presented To Rehabs

Assets of jailed drug baron Nayele Ametefe also known as Ruby Adu-Gyamfi have been confiscated in accordance with an Accra High court order.

Officials of the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) carted furniture and furnishings from Nayele’s business enterprise, Night Angels Enterprise, located at the Dzorwulu Motorway Extension in Accra.

The colourful furniture has been presented to three rehabilitation centres – Darferick, House of St. Francis and the Addictive Diseases Unit of the Korle-Bu teaching hospitals – where drug abuse patients are receiving treatment.

“On behalf of the Executive Secretary of the NACOB, I make this presentation…at least they can be used at the reception hall or waiting room..the inmates who are also being rehabilitated can relax on them,” he said.

The presentation was to make the point that “if you are arrested, you will not live to enjoy the proceeds of the crime that you have committed”, NACOB Deputy Executive Secretary Michael Addo told journalists.

“These are furniture that we think will go a long way to help the rehab centers,” he said.

Michael Addo stressed NACOB’s commitment to fighting narcotic crimes and punishing those who have made wealth through the illegal trade.

“We have been seizing houses, we have been seizing vehicles”, he said.

Nayele Ametefe is currently serving an eight years, eight months jail term in the United Kingdom.

Nayele, was arrested on November 10, 2014 at the Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom by officers of the UK Border Force with 12.5 kg of cocaine worth $5million in her hand luggage.

The 33-year-old who pleaded guilty to charges of cocaine to the United Kingdom and was sentenced on her own plea by the Isleworth Crown Court in London in January 2015.

-Myjoyonline