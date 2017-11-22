Jackie Appiah Others For Stars In Worship 

Jackie Appiah

The sixth edition of the Stars In Worship Concert will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at the House of Miracles auditorium at Madina Estate in Accra.

The annual programme is aimed at bringing together people in the showbiz world, both in Ghana and from other countries, to worship God.

Hosted by Prophet Sampson Amoateng, Founder of House of Miracles Ministries, these entertainment personalities will lead Christians and their fans to worship and praise God for His goodness and mercies to them.

Some celebrities expected to attend the concert are Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas, Nana Ama McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, Yaw Dabo, Funny Face and Bismark The Joke.

Others are Willie & Mike, Bro Sammy, Yaw Sarpong, Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, Adwoa Smart, Jesurun Okyere, among others.

Coming from Nigerian are Jim Iyke, Desmond Elliot and Chioma.