J.H. Mensah Will Be Duly Honoured – Akufo-Addo Promised

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Adoo is saddened by the death of late statesman Joseph Henry Mensah and has promised to duly honour him.

The 89-year-old veteran politician died Thursday at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra where he had been on admission for ill health.

He is a founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and served as both Majority and Minority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament.

His last top government position in 2005 when he was appointed Senior Minister by President John Agyekum Kufuor.

His working experience dates back to 1953 when he was appointed as an Assistant Inspector of Taxes by the colonial administration.

President Akufo-Addo told a gathering of family, members of government and the NPP the former minister deserves a good farewell.

He described the news of his death was a sad one but said he was comforted that he was going to a place where he would no longer suffer.

He praised the late statesman’s contribution to the development of the country and assured of his government’s preparedness to honour him for his work.

Some Members of Parliament (MP) have also been paying tribute to the late statesman.

Tamale Central MP, Inusah Fuseini described him as a consummate politician.

“He understood, on a personal level, the problems confronting this country and sought as a person to contribute his quota towards the upliftment of the country.

“We saw it in every contribution he made on the floor of the house. Most of us, even though from different political divides sought to take inspiration from him,” he added.

Pru MP Dr Kwabena Donkor said an intellectual awakening is needed for the transformation of the country and that will be the greatest tribute to the greatest tribute to him is achieved.

“As a people, we have been intellectually lazy and I think J.H will sleep peacefully if we wake up from our intellectual slumber as a people and focus our intellectual capital on national development.”

-Myjoyonline