IWF, WFA Hold Mgt. Course

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) through the Weightlifting Federation of Africa (WFA) and the Tunisia Weightlifting Federation (TWF) is organising a sports management course in weightlifting in Tunisia.

The ongoing course which is for Secretary-Generals of the various member federations of the WFA begun last Saturday and it is expected to end on Thursday, November 16, 2017.

Resource person for the course is Prof. Milan Mihajlovic from Serbia who is a member of the IWF’s technical commission.

According to the Secretary General of WFA, Eshelly Manareddin this was the first time the IWF, WFA and TWF is organising a sports administration course and they were excited about it because it formed part of their developmental plan for the year 2017.

He said they are aimed at improving and equipping member countries at the managerial level and urged participants to give out their best in making the course a success.

He said the WFA had in the past held courses on sports injuries, anti-doping, feeding as well as coaching and it was time for them to concentrate on the administrators.

Although they did not have a full house, Manareddin said that would not deter them from holding courses and would also make sure to always update members with the latest trend of sports administration especially in weightlifting.

He said the WFA would continue to work with the IWF and all other national federation for the development of the sport on the continent and beyond.

The course instructor, Prof. Mihajlovic also thanked the WFA for inviting him to Africa and assured participants of an exciting lecture.

He said Secretary-Generals work daily in the administration of sports therefore they are important elements to the success of every federation apart from the athletes therefore it was prudent for them to be given the needed support in their line of duty.

Countries that are participating in the course are; Zambia, Mauritius, South Africa, Libya, DR Congo, Ghana and Tunisia. Ghana was represented by the Deputy Secretary-General of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), Ken O. Adade.

