I’ve Not Seen My Father’s Autopsy Report – Mills’ son

Five years after the demise of former President John Atta Mills, his only surviving son, Sam Atta Mills, has said he has still not seen the autopsy report of his father.

“The hospital never gave any autopsy report to show that this or that was the reason why he passed away so I don’t think any member of my family would be able to give evidence on what happened or what caused his death…I have not seen anything of that sort. I do not think anyone has. If anybody has it, he or she should be free to let me know but I do not think anyone has,” Sam Mills said.

This is in sharp contrast to earlier statements by the late President’s brother, Cardman Mills, who said the family had seen the report.

Speaking at the 5 year commemoration of the President’s death today [Monday] July 24, Mr. Atta Mills said he would support a probe into the cause of his father’s death.

“I have heard a lot of stories but I also believe that in order for you take an action or to know something, there must be some level of evidence and some level of facts. There have been several rumors and stories; but until I see some concrete evidence I don’t really have much to say. If someone wants to approach me to do investigations I will champion the course because he is my father and I want to know.”

Sam Atta Mills is son of late Ghana President, John Evans Atta Mills, who died exactly 5 years ago today [Monday], July 24.

There was a wreath laying ceremony at the Asomdwe Park in Accra Monday morning ahead of a gathering at Kuku Hill in Osu.

There would also be a Memorial Lecture at the Atta-Mills Law Faculty at GIMPA on Thursday, to be delivered by former UK House of Lords member, Paul Boateng.

Atta Mills had been involved in Ghanaian politics from the time he served as Vice President to President Jerry John Rawlings for one term from 1997 to 2001.

He assumed the mantle of Flagbearer of the NDC and contested unsuccessfully for the presidency on two occasions before emerging victorious in 2008 after defeating the New Patriotic Party’s candidate and current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a run-off.

Tragedy struck on July 24, 2012, when Atta Mills died at the 37 Military Hospital aged 68.

He had reportedly been battling with throat cancer, and in the days leading up to his death, had been in the US for some medical attention.

-Citifmonline