I’ve Not Resigned – ER Deputy Minister

Joseph Tetteh

Joseph Tetteh, the Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, who doubles as Member of Parliament (MP) for Upper Manya Krobo Constituency, has denied reports that he has resigned his position.

A letter on the MP’s letterhead on social media suggested that he tendered his resignation to President Akufo-Addo following the dismissal of Boakye Agyarko, the former Minister of Energy.

The MP, who was shocked to see the fake letter trending on social media, in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, asked the general public to disregard the purported letter, describing it as the “work of his political detractors.”

The Deputy Regional Minister disclosed that his outfit has not authored any statement nor taken such decision.

He explained that “a letter for resignation as deputy minister will not be on my letterhead as MP and will not be black and white. We suspect political detractors to be behind this scheme. I am happy to be serving in the President Akufo-Addo’s government and will not be distracted by detractors.”

The deputy regional minister was said to have resigned in protest against the dismissal of Mr Agyarko since they both hail from the Krobo area of the Eastern Region.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua