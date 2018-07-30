I’ve Not Dumped Mahama For Bagbin – Julius Debrah

John Mahama and Julius Debrah (left)

Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, has denied endorsing Mr Alban Bagbin’s candidature for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer race.



Reports over the weekend suggested that Mr Debrah, who was appointed by former President John Dramani Mahama as his Chief of Staff, had switched camp to support the Nadowli-Kaleo lawmaker against his former boss.



But in a rejoinder, Mr Debrah asked members of the NDC to ignore such reports, describing it as “false”.



He said: “My attention has been drawn to news reports of my supposed endorsement of Mr Alban Bagbin to lead our great party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“Let me state emphatically that, I, Julius Debrah, have at no time, either privately or publicly made any statements to suggest my support or endorsement of Mr Bagbin.



“It is unfortunate that a last-minute request by Mr Bagbin after the one-week commemoration of my late mother to visit will be deliberately twisted for seeming political gain. He was warmly received just like all other dignitaries who came to mourn with my family.



“The news reports are false, and I wish to humbly urge all members and well-wishers of the NDC who have called expressing concern and surprise to kindly ignore the said reports.”

-Classfmonline