IUCG Are PUSAG Games Champs  

An action from the final game

The female soccer team of the Islamic University College, Ghana (IUCG) has emerged winners at the 10th Private Universities Association of Ghana (PUSAG) Games festival.

The team snatched the trophy from the defending champions, All Nations University College with a crushing 4-0 defeat on Saturday.

Maizongo Junior opened the scoring about five minutes into the game at the Cape Coast Stadium. She doubled the score from the spot later to consolidate IUCG’s lead.

All Nations University’s hope of recovery was brutally dashed out by Hawa’s third goal when she slotted in the ball crossed from the left by Issahaku Nassehat. Comfort Mensah made it four thereafter.

IUCG also won other prizes in the 2017 PUSAG games in addition. In athletics, it won two medals and a bronze in discus, shot put and 100 meter race respectively.

In the basketball competitions, the male and female teams won the third (3rd) and fourth (4th) positions respectively.

Dr. Mohsen Maarefi, President of the IUCG expressed appreciation for the performance of the IUCG teams and assured them of the School’s support for their activities, both academic and extra curricular.

The PUSAG Games and Entertainment Festival is an annual event that brings together sportsmen and women from private universities to compete for honours in various sporting disciplines.

This year’s PUSAG tournament dubbed, “Ghana’s Sports development after 60 years, the role of PUSAG” was held in Cape Coast, Central Region from April 2 to 8.

From The Sports Desk