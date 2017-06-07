Italian Ambassador Visits Kumasi

Osei Assibey Antwi, the Kumasi Mayor, making a presentation to Stafano Ramella, as the Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Giovanni Favilli (middle) looks on

The Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Giovanni Favilli, has paid a day’s working visit to Kumasi to explore areas where Italian businessmen can invest for the mutual benefit of Italy and Ghana.

The envoy was welcomed by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Chief Executive, Osei Assibey Antwi.

The two top personalities held fruitful discussions on Tuesday to enhance the development of both countries.

Giovanni Favilli stated he was highly impressed with the ambitious proposals and projects of the current KMA leadership to help accelerate the transformation of the city.

He therefore gave the assurance that his outfit would work closely with KMA in waste management and shoe-making.

Giovanni Favilli, who was accompanied by the Vice Consular of the Italian Embassy in Ghana, in charge of the northern sector of the country, Stefano Ramella, urged the Kumasi Mayor to sustain his positive works.

According to him, the Kumasi Mayor has positive and big dreams to help Kumasi to transform, stressing that Italy would surely be a reliable partner.

Osei Assibey Antwi, the Kumasi Mayor, mentioned that Italian businessmen can help in waste management, urban regeneration, building of bus terminals, construction of high rise car parks and satellite markets.

The Kumasi Mayor said the city also boasts of over 4,000 talented shoe makers, who are currently scattered, noting that Italian investors can partner KMA to help improve the shoe making industry.

He also stressed the need for officials of Kumasi to enter into a sister-city relationship with one of the cities in Italy.

According to him, Kumasi, with its strong traditional ties, has more tourist sites than Dubai and Kenya, but sadly the city is not making enough revenue from tourism due to poor branding.

Osei Assibey stated that KMA, under his able leadership, would rebrand the city and all its tourist attractions to attract many investors, urging Italian businessmen to take advantage of the opportunities and invest in Kumasi.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi