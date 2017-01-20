Israel Promises Support For Nana Gov’t

The Israeli Ambassador (left) explaining a point to Prof Oquaye during their meeting

The Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Ami Mehl has promised that his country will continue to partner Ghana in the area of democracy, health and agriculture.

He gave the assurance when he called on the new speaker of parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye in parliament on Tuesday.

He said Ghana has become a beacon of democracy after successfully going through another election in which the country witnessed another transfer of power.

He said his country will intensify its collaboration with Ghana in the provision of health facilities and technical assistance in agriculture.

The speaker, Prof Mike Oquaye had earlier appealed to the Israeli Ambassador to help strengthen the work of parliament in the area of capacity building for the parliamentary staff.

He also asked the Israel government to offer opportunities to Ghanaian MPs to go and understudy the Israeli parliament.

“We would like the Israeli and the Ghanaian parliaments to have some kind of exchange programmes to learn from each other and I believe your government can come in to help,” Prof Mike Oquaye said.

The majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu commended the Israeli government for supporting Ghana in the construction of the Kpong Dam and called for more technical assistance for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to realise its promise of establishing one factory in each district of the country.

The deputy minority leader, James Klutse Avedzi, on his part, asked the Israeli government to offer more assistance in preventive medical care for the people of Ghana.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr