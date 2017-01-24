Israel Pledges More Support

The Israeli Ambassador (left) explaining a point to Prof Oquaye during their meeting

Ami Mehl, Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, has given assurance that his country would continue to support Ghana in the areas of democracy, health and agriculture.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday in Accra when he paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye in his office.

He said Ghana had become a beacon of democracy after successfully going through another elections and peacefully transferring power.

He said Israel will intensify its collaboration with Ghana by providing health facilities and also technical assistance in agriculture.

Prof Mike Ocquaye had earlier appealed to the Israeli Ambassador to help strengthen the work of Parliament in the area of capacity building for staffouseHouseHouseho.

He also asked the Israeli government to offer opportunities to Ghanaian MPs to go and understudy the Israeli Parliament.

“We would like the Israeli and the Ghanaian parliaments to have some kind of exchange programmes to learn from each other, and I believe your government can come in to help,” Prof Mike Oquaye said.

Majority leader, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, commended the Israeli government for supporting Ghana in the construction of the Kpong Dam and called for more technical assistance for government to help fulfill its promise of establishing one factory in each district of the country.

Deputy minority leader, James Klutse Avedzi, on his part, asked the Israeli government to offer more assistance in preventive medical care for the people of Ghana.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr