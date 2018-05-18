ISIS Threatens Ronaldo, Messi… At Russia

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

ISIS fanatics have threatened to behead Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in sickening new posters warning of attacks at the World Cup.

The two superstars are shown in a mocked-up image pinned down on the pitch in a packed stadium with knife-wielding jihadists hacking at their necks.

Above the picture, released on Telegram by a pro-ISIS group, a chilling caption warns ‘the ground will be filled with your blood’.

A second poster shows a militant carrying what appears to be an explosive device in to a stadium. It comes with the message: ‘Fifa World Cup Russia 2018 – victory will be ours’.