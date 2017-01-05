Isaac Osei Takes Over TOR

Isaac Osei

Isaac Osei, the outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) for Subin, is set to assume the position of the Managing Director (MD) of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

DAILY GUIDE has gathered that the legislator has been holding meetings with the outgoing MD, Kingsley Kwame Awuah Darko at the facility located in Tema as part of the transition process.

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) is expected to start work on January 9, 2017.

The lawmaker has worked with the World Bank, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the UK Department for International Development (DFID), among others.

“He has been holding transition meetings with Mr Kwame Awuah Darko to stay abreast with the operations of the company,” a source at the facility told DAILY GUIDE.

President John Dramani Mahama appointed Mr. Awuah-Darko as MD of Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) and Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) in June 20a15 after the CEO, Dr. Alphone Kwao Dorcoo, a petrochemical engineer, was relieved of his duty.

Some workers wonder whether Mr. Osei would steer the affairs of the two strategic state institutions.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema