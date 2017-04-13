Irene Drops ‘Yesu Di Hene’

Irene Sowah

Irene Sowah will release a worship single titled ‘Yesu Di Hene’ (Jesus Reigns) to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ across the world.

The event which comes off at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Nativity Congregation, La, on Sunday, April 16 is supported by the Praise Dynamics, a praise and worship team of the church.

According to the songstress, she has been active in the music ministry since the late 1980s and was inspired to record songs because of the desire to share the love of Christ among all people of the world through gospel music.

“I was inspired to create the song after I made a request to my brother, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto (KODA), who also has a sincere heart for God’s work. He wrote and produced this single,” she revealed.

Irene, speaking to NEWS-ONE, said ‘Yesu Di Hene’ is a single from an album that will be launched in the course of the year.

By Christopher Kotei