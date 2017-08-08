Iran To Construct Chocolate Factory As Part Of ‘1-District, 1-Factory’

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto (R) and Amir Taghdisi

Government has signed an MOU with the Republic of Iran towards the construction of a 30,000 metric tonnes-capacity chocolate factory in Ghana.

The project will be executed and managed by Shirin Arsal Food Industrial Group, a major food processing factory in Iran.

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, signed on behalf of Ghana whilst the Vice President of the Shirin Arsal, Amir Taghdisi, signed on behalf of his company at a ceremony in Tehran on Sunday.

The project is expected to commence after final negotiations are concluded in Accra before the end of this year.

It forms part of the campaign promise by the Akufo Addo-led administration to improve the local cocoa industry and enhance value addition.

The 30,000 metric tonne-capacity facility will have state-of-the-art processing technology. The chocolate products from the factory will also be distributed through the company’s global network of 63 countries.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture of Ghana is in Iran with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for a three-day investment visit, which amongst other things is expected to strengthen bilateral ties with Ghana and the Arab giants.

– 3News