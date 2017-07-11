Interrogate Inusah Over Spying Device – Dr. Aning

Dr. Kwesi Aning

Security expert Dr. Kwesi Aning has urged the security agencies in the country to invite former lands and Natural resources minster Alhaji Inusah Fuseini over the spying equipment discovered in his former office by the National Security Monday.

The discovery of the tool sent shocking waves among Ghanaians with many speculating it was installed to spy on the current minister of the sector John Peter Amewu, who has been on the forefront in the fight against illegal mining.

Inusah told Morning Starr Tuesday that he ordered the installation of the equipment after he began to have concerns for his safety as minister.

“That was my personal property…It was not working. The installation was not completed, so there was no issue with it,” he admitted.

Commenting on the matter, Dr. Aning told Francis Abban that the issue is sensitive and must be clarified immediately.

“I think a nice invitation by the respective security agencies will be fine. So the agencies involved in the issue must invite him through the right channel since he is a member of parliament so we can clarify this as quickly as possible,” he said.

He also chided the former minister for planting the surveillance equipment inside the Coat of Arms – national emblem- which was installed in his office.

“You don’t defame the symbol of national identity. It is disrespectful to the nation and the people you seek to serve for you to hide such a thing in the Coat of Arms. The claim that it was not working must be investigated. What was the purpose of hiding such an equipment and why wasn’t it revealed in the handing over the notes to the incoming minister”.

-Starrfmonline