International Wine Festival Here Again

Amakye Dede and Wiyaala

This year’s edition of the International Wine Festival & Trade Show begins today at the Labadi Beach Hotel and Best Western Premier Hotel, both in Accra.

The event, according to the organisers, will kick off this Friday, November 10 with ‘Akwaaba Night’ at the Labadi Beach Hotel, where guests will be welcomed to a food and wine expo embracing vineyard owners from abroad, buyers, importers and all who cherish the good life.

There will be marquees of delicious food from different countries and a wide array of appropriate accompanying wines.

The special attraction on the night will be a performance by the extremely talented Noella Wiyaala and her Djimba World Band.

Wiyaala is expected to thrill invited guests with her songs like ‘Make Me Dance’, ‘Rock My Body’, among others.

The Best Western Premier Hotel will host activities slated for Saturday, November 11. These include interaction with wine producers and sampling of their products, presentations by guests from the ECOWAS region and a pool party with live music from the Calabash Band.

A sumptuous six-course gala dinner prepared by three world-class chefs has been lined up to round off the festival on Sunday, November 12 at the Labadi Beach Hotel. There will be surprise guest of honour at the dinner.

Abrantie Amakye Dede will be in attendance with some ‘serious’ music to delight everyone.

There will also be a fashion show and raffles for trips to vineyards from participating countries in the festival.