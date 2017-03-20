International Fashion Fiesta Slated For March 25

Comfort Ampaabeng

Runway Ghana, an international fashion event that will showcase works by various designers, will on Saturday, March 25 take place at T Havana, which is located in Tema Community 9.

Dubbed ‘Branding and Empowering of the Modelling Industry in Ghana’, the event which is aimed at making the city a fashion hub, is being organised by BT Model Agency, in partnership with JMK Production LLC, a US-based company run by Junda Morris-Kennedy.

Designers earmarked to showcase at the international event are US-based Ghanaian designer L’Amour Ameer, Kiki Collection from Togo, Floral Fashion from Benin, Paap Ngaala Fashion from Senegal and the likes of KK Creation, Queens Leather Collection, BT Outfit from Ghana, among others.

According to Comfort Ampaabeng, Event Director of Runway Ghana, the event would serve as a catwalk and fashion exhibition that would highlight the established and emerging fashion designers in Ghana and beyond.

She said that Runway Ghana is equally aimed at creating opportunities for emerging designers and the creative industry of Ghana, adding that this would be done through innovative programmes regarding business and brand development for stakeholders in the fashion and modelling sector.

“It is also a multi-faceted event established to promote the social, cultural and economic development initiatives of Ghana to a global audience through fashion and entertainment,” she revealed.

The event, she stated, is aimed at reaching a global audience through fashion and entertainment and would serve as a platform to put Ghana on the fashion map while promoting music from Africa and the USA through artistes such as Scientific, D Cryme and Switt.

Runway Ghana is an international fashion event organised by BT Model Agency (Ghana), in partnership with JMK Production LLC, a US-based company run by Junda Morris-Kennedy.

JMK Production LLC (US) has granted the franchise to BT Model Agency headed by Comfort Ampaabeng to organise the event in Ghana.