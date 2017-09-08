Install Ya-Na Before Damba Festival – Akufo-Addo Pleads

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to the Northern regional House of Chiefs to put in place measures to have a new Ya-Na in Dagbon if possible before the Damba festival in December.

Addressing the Chiefs, who paid a courtesy call on him at the Flagstaff House Friday, President Akufo-Addo assured that his government is ready to support efforts that will ensure everlasting peace in Dagbon.

“It is now over 15 years since Dagbon has been going through all this unnecessary problems…peace in Dagbon doesn’t just involve Dagbon, it involves the whole of Ghana, it is a matter of high national priority that we get Dagbon stabilized.

“Whatever formula that you the traditional rulers…you agree on as the way forward or the roadmap in resolving the crisis in Dagbon will have the full support of my government and myself. We are prepared to support fully any formula that you devise that will bring a lasting solution to the problems,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He added “…I would love to see that this year by the time of the Damba festival, there is a new Ya Naa in Yendi and so I am counting on you very much.”

Ya-Na Yakubu Andani who was the last overlord of Dagbon was beheaded and several of his elders killed at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi on March 27, 2002 in what the Andanis faction say was a brutal act of murder.

Though there was a protracted chieftaincy dispute, the clashes were sparked by an attack on Ziblim, a servant to the Overlord on March 25, 2002. Ziblim had alleged he was beaten by persons suspected to be members of the Abudu Royal family who also destroyed his bicycle.

There were exchange of gunfire between the factions shortly after the attack on Ziblim-shootings which continued for three days and led to the murder of the Ya-Na and his elders.

Both factions have been unsuccessful in attempts to install a new Ya-Na since the murder in 2002.

-Starrfmonline