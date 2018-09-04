Information Minister 2nd Most Difficult Job In Govt – Hamid

Dr. Mustapha Hamid

Former Information minister Dr. Mustapha Hamid has observed that his former job is the most difficult in government aside the finance ministry.

In his view, the role is seemingly compounded by the perception in the minds of the public that the Information minister must be the repository of knowledge.

“Apart from the Finance Minister’s job which is the most difficult, I think the Information Ministry is the next that is difficult to work in,” Dr. Hamid who is now minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development told Francis Abban on the Star Connect segment of the Morning Starr Tuesday.

He however stressed he has confidence in Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah as his replacement.

“I have absolute confidence in Oppong-Nkrumah. I chose him to be my deputy when the President gave me the opportunity to choose my deputy. I have 120% confidence in him. He can do the job”.

President Akufo-Addo in his maiden ministerial reshuffle elevated the former radio host to a substantive minister after deputising Hamid since the formation of the government in 2017.

Hamid who served many years as spokesperson for the then opposition leader, Nana Akufo-Addo, now president, expressed gratitude for the relationship the media has maintained with him.

“The kind of cooperation and support I get from the media after entering the new Ministry is evident. I built a good relationship with the Media over the time. I feel very satisfied that all that I have spent time studying can be applied. As a Zongo Boy, I owed the community. I have taught in various makaranta schools but I think there is more I can do”.

-Starrfmonline