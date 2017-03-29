Inesfly Africa Partners GHS To Promote Healthy Living

Michael Sjodin and David Afugani displaying Inesfly products

Inesfly Africa, one of the fast growing insecticide providers, has reiterated its commitment to partner the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to preach healthy living among residents.

The programme, dubbed ‘health improvement through insect and vector control’, was held at the Apenkwa Presbyterian Church in Accra for residents, with top GHS officers in attendance.

Dr Linda Van-Otoo, Greater Accra Regional Director of GHS, opening the public forum, mentioned that the service was intensifying its effort “to support people to enjoy healthy living.”

She said that it was critical to control insects and vectors which, she said, were contributing factors to the spread of diseases.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Inesfly Africa, Michael Sjodin, took his time to explain the functions and effects of Inesfly products to the audience.

He said products like interior and exterior paints designed to repel insects from homes, floor cleaners, body repellents, bed bugs solution, car solutions, among others, are currently on high demand.

“These insects are the main transmitters of diseases like malaria, dengue, chagas and many others. Worldwide, the World Health Organisation estimates that more than three billion people have been affected with diseases transmitted by these insects and we are determined to help the authorities to solve the recurrent problems using our products,” he explained.

Mr Sjodin stated that Inesfly Africa was strengthening its partnership with state institutions to rid the country of insect-induced diseases that are taking a toll on the health bill of the country.

David Afugani, Sales Director of Inesfly Africa, said, “With no side effects, Inesfly products will drastically reduce the amount of insects such as mosquitoes, flies and cockroaches in your direct surroundings and immediately improve your living conditions, as well as your health and hygiene conditions.”

He added that “the company uses a new technology called polymeric microcapsules that allows the insecticides within all the products to be released in a gradual and slow manner into spaces and therefore it prolongs what I call the active duration of the ingredients whilst remaining totally safe and harmless to humans and pets.”

“Inesfly Insecticide Paint will keep your residence, office, factory, warehouse or manholes free of insects for a period of up to two years, while also giving your buildings a beautiful look with our wide selection of paint colours,” Mr Afugani said.

He revealed that Inesfly Africa is the first insecticide paint company in both Nigeria and Ghana, saying, “We combine quality workmanship, superior knowledge and low prices to provide you with service unmatched by our competitors.”

By William Yaw Owusu