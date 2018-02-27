Industrial Area: Car Snatched, 2 Injured In Daylight Robbery

At least two persons are in critical condition as 10 armed robbers stormed Royal Motors at the Industrial Area in Accra Tuesday.

The robbers made away with at least Gh¢8000 of the company’s sales, having followed a bullion van which had arrived at the premises to receive the previous day’s sales.

The armed men, according to eyewitnesses, accosted the security man on duty and seized his phones.

The masked men fired warning shots to ward off people from coming close when the secretary of the company tried raising an alarm.

They snatched a car and bolted with the money plus the CCTV recording unit belonging to the company.

The police are currently at the crime scene assessing.

Starrfmonline