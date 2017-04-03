Indomie Sponsors La Nativity YAF Walk

A section of the participants during the health walk

“YAF Walk,” an annual health activity on the calendar of the Nativity Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) at La, Accra, came off over the weekend with Multipro Ghana Limited, producers of Indomie Instant Noodles, as the main sponsors.

The 8th edition of the Young Adults’ Fellowship (YAF) walk dubbed, ‘Walk in the Spirit; the healthier choice,’ was part of activities marking a week-long celebration of YAF under the theme, ‘When the Holy Spirit Moves In Times Like These.’

Other sponsors such as Twellium Industry Company Limited, producers of Verna Mineral Water; Planets and Rush Energy Drink; DH Industries, producers of detergents, including Noura and YAF Corporate provided the participants with branded T-shirts.

The annual YAF walk, a major and well-accepted exercise on the church’s calendar, witnessed about 1,200 congregants taking part in the two-hour walk through some of the principal streets of La. The participants, both young and old men and women, started the walk from the church premises at 5:30 am and ended at 7:30 am.

The “walkers” were freely fed with sumptuously prepared Indomie Instant Noodles, porridge and bread after the exercise.

By Christopher Kotei