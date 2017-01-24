Indomie Advocates Diverse Exposure For Kids

Belo Cida Haruna, Marketing Manager of De United Foods Industries Ltd

Belo Cida Haruna, Marketing Manager of De United Foods Industries Ltd, brand owners of Indomie, has advised parents to give their children the needed exposure besides their academic activities by allowing them to participate in various talents and extra curriculum programmes.

Haruna, who gave the advice recently in Accra, said Indomie had been organising, as well as supporting various activities intended to make children acquire important life skills.

These include educational competitions and fairs, talent shows, as well as reality programmes on television.

He added that such programmes would better prepare the children for adulthood.

He commended various organisations that partnered Indomie in the past year to create these important platforms for children and pledged the brand’s commitment to continue to support the young ones.

He said a lot of programmes had been lined up for this year and urged parents to avail their wards to exploit such learning opportunities.

The marketing manager said growth and development of children were a priority for Indomie, stating that that explained the investment in numerous programmes targeted at them.

He therefore encouraged parents to give their children the needed exposure to prepare them for adulthood, adding that “turning children into bookworms is not adequate for their total development”.

During the holidays, Indomie held series of events for children to make merry.

These included Indomie Santa giving presents at all the major shopping malls in Accra, Sounds of Music at the Art Centre and a feast for head porters, popularly called Kayaye.

Indomie also supported Kiddafest, Party in the Park and Charterhouse Ignition party for children.