Indiscipline Led To Konadu’s Exit From NDC – ET Mensah

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah has said that the high levels of indiscipline in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led to the exit of the former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings from the party.

He said it is important that leadership of the party reconcile with Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings in order to bring back the fortunes of the party.

According to him, other key individuals who also left the NDC over disagreements and those sitting on the fence should be given a second chance to come back to the party.

“NDC is not the disciplined party we used to have some years ago. Big people such as Nana Konadu and Obed Asamoah and others need to come back. She has suffered enough and so it is my hope that the party reconciles with Nana Konadu and others so that the NDC becomes vibrant again,” he said on Accra based Neat FM.

Mrs Rawlings left the party for various reasons mainly due to certain party decisions. She left the party in the run up to the 2012 general elections after she lost the bid to lead the party into that election.

But describing Nana Konadu as a workaholic, the leading member of the NDC reiterated the need for the party to set up a truth and reconciliation platform which would allow each and every member to voice out their grievances to bring decorum in the party.

“The indiscipline in the party is just too much and so if we want to see the party bounce back again, then a truth and reconciliation platforms needs to be set to hear each and everyone and the problem they are facing. It is high time we do something about the indiscipline in the party,” he maintained.

Mr Teye Mensah also accused some NDC communicators and party faithfuls who show lack of regard for the elderly, and undermining their contributions to the party.

– Adomonline