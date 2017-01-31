Indians Celebrate Matri Festival In Takoradi

According to him, similar festivals had already been held in Australia, Canada, France, Indonesia and Italy, among several other countries. Mr Singh said a film festival would be held at the Indian House where three Bollywood films would be shown as part of the celebrations.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of B5 Plus Ltd, Mr. Mukesh V. Thakwani, the strengthening of bilateral cultural relations between Ghana and India is dear to his heart and for that reason B5 Plus (a key sponsor of the event) has been investing substantially in the development of such relations in Ghana.

B5 Plus started in year 2002 and has emerged as a market leader in West Africa. The company is the leading steel manufacturing and trading company in Ghana with a complete range of steel products from mild steel to special steel suitable for construction of small scale projects to huge ones like the mining industry, shipping, engineering, automobile industry and real estate projects.

Mr Thakwani, who is also a Director of the Delhi Public School International (DPSI) in Tema, continued to say that the strengthening of these bilateral cultural relations also forms a major part of the curriculum of the DPSI and that B5 Plus will continue to invest maintaining and strengthening of relationship between Ghana and India.

The Indian High Commissioner, His Excellency Birender Singh, announced that the India-Ghana relations had traditionally been warm and friendly.

The Indian High Commissioner, His Excellency Birender Singh, with Nana Nwinwanwinwa IV, Divisional Chief Of Hototopo, at the Matri festival in Takoradi.

The Indian High Commissioner, His Excellency Birender Singh, with Nana Nwinwanwinwa IV, Divisional Chief Of Hototopo, with performers at the Matri Festival.

A performer at the Matri Festival.

Female performers at the Matri Festival.