India Police Seize Supporters Drums

Ghana’s supporters attempt to send their musical instruments-drums and trumpet to the Stadium for the Starlets-Niger game fell through.

Police men at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai told them(supporters) in the face to choose between watching the game without their instruments or forget about the game.

The leadership of the supporters persisted with their plea but the security men stuck by their words.

Eventually, the supporters went to the stands with only two rattles (maracas) to cheer the team on.

Ironically, when the supporters started with their usual chants, the indigenes joined them to rally support for the Black Starlets.

An Indian Police officer said “we don’t allow this here, they can’t take it inside. It’s either they leave the drums with us and go and watch the game or forget about the match.”

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Mumbai, India

Courtesy: MOYS