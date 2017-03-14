India Festival Cements Indo-Ghana Relations

Indian Caption the dancers perofrming a clasical dance

India’s High Commission in Ghana on Saturday held a festival to celebrate 60 years of fruitful diplomatic relations between India and Ghana.

The festival themed, “Maitri” meaning friendship, saw the display of the rich culture of the people of India through the performance of the ‘SAPTARANG,” seven classical dances from various regions in India.

There was a joint performance by Indian and Ghanaian dancers.

The festival, which coincided with Ghana’s 60th Independence Anniversary, was attended by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the special guest, members of the Diplomatic Corps, state officials, school children, Indian community in Ghana and the public.

Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, in her speech, lauded diplomatic relations between India and Ghana, which dates back to the early 1900s.

She said the festival, besides cementing the relationship between the two countries, had helped in widening the horizon of the people.

The First Lady also applauded the dancers for their spectacular performance of seven different classical dance performances from India.

“I’m happy that Ghanaian audiences not only in Accra but in Koforidua and Kumasi will also have the opportunity to enjoy and appreciate the dance,” she stated.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo said, “Indeed, Ghana India relationship signifies robust form of friendship dating back to years before our independence.”

She observed that the Ghana and India are multiethnic and multi-religious countries that are tolerant and peaceful.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo disclosed that the Indian community in Ghana has played an important role in the socio-economic development of Ghana through entrepreneurship.

“Apart from bringing many investment and trade to Ghana, the India community also engages in charity work in communities through donating boreholes, helping schools and hospital,” she said.

The First Lady called on the Indian community to continue to invest to realize the vision of the President Akufo-Addo through industrial transformation and agricultural modernization of Ghana.

Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Birender Singah Yadav, said the festival, which commenced on February 25th with the Vice President and his wife in attendance, has been hailed by the Ghanaian public.

“There has been a very good response to the festival, we are looking at taking it to other cities,” he said.

He also used the occasion to express appreciation to all who helped to support the hosting of the festival.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri