India Celebrates ‘Freedom 70’

A display of Indian culture

The Indian High Commission in Ghana has unveiled ‘Freedom 70’, a compilation on India’s cultural heritage, as part of preparations towards the commemoration of the 70th independence anniversary of India.

‘Freedom 70’ is an anthology of the multi-faceted aspects of Indian culture and public diplomacy aimed at strengthening bilateral cultural relations between the two countries.

It is under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The three-day event will feature performances from Anita Babu & Group at different locations, including the National Theatre, India House and DPSI.

“The main focus of this event is to connect and enhance the perception of India in the minds of people and offer them a glimpse of the flavour and variety of Indian culture,” Birander Singah, Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, said.

Addressing the press conference, he mentioned that India-Ghana relations have traditionally been warm and friendly, citing the strong foundations laid by Ghana’s first, President Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and the Indian leadership years ago, which is getting enriched by the day.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the support extended by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the National Theater and we look forward to Ghanaian citizens enjoying and appreciating the rich cultural diversity of India,” he added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri