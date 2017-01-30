Muntaka Mubarak

“I’m a Muslim and Ayariga is also a Muslim. I swear to Allah that I’ve never given any money to Ayariga claiming that it’s from Hon. Joe Osei Owusu,” Muntaka Mubarak.

“I have not bribed MPs; I can swear on my life,” Boakye Agyarko.

Last week ended on a sour note on the political plane: an honourable personality stoked an unnecessary controversy, his second within a fortnight.

If the glaring distraction is part of a grand ploy to make things difficult for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the architects have got it all wrong, considering the boomerang effect.

Incompetence even in opposition is a blunder demanding lashing beyond verbal expression, observers of the aberration have noted.

The alacrity of the emergence of the truth about it all – no sooner had the ploy been kick-started – has impugned on the integrity of the Honourable personality, and even threatening his right to the title.

If there is a purgatory for such misdemeanor he should be confined to it for an appreciable length of time so that he can return to the House no longer crestfallen.

The litany of controversies he has stoked so far demands empathy rather than the harsh reactions from his compatriots.

He could be suffering from a yet-to-be-diagnosed cognitive ailment which symptoms are represented by the traits he is exhibiting so worryingly and loudly.

When an acquaintance starts exhibiting such bizarre symptoms they are hardly recognized and easily passed for jokes. The underlying factors for the absurdities, especially the latest, must be researched so an appropriate intervention can be applied for the sake of humanity.

He could have been driven by an inordinate desire to inflict maximum damage on his political opponents, his party plodding him on, that in the end the contagion he generated has consumed him rather horribly.

In one of the local languages, Hausa or so, it is said that when digging a hole in which one intends to have their enemies fall in, it is advisable to ensure that it is not too deep so that the digger can easily come out at the end of the labour.

Not doing so can lead to the digger being entrapped fatally. Mahama Ayariga has dug a deep pit and is unable to come out of it, try as he can, his Muslim colleagues fearing the faith implication and abandoning him to his fate.

For those who sought to know his relationship with the coughing Hassan Ayariga because of the commonness of their surnames, their curiosity could be prompted by the similarities of their conduct on the public space.

Having failed to see the successful end of the Osafo-Maafo project – denying him the Senior Minister position – even when the belligerent posture he showed is a direct affront to the executive powers of the president, he has unwittingly engaged himself with a yet again an impossible task.

‘What the hell is this?’ is a question most people have posed as they are afflicted by the cognitive confusion wreaked upon them by the allegation against a man whose Appointments Committee of Parliament session was but a learning process for some of his questioners.

It therefore appears ironic just why such a man would want to bribe a group which would not spare him, should he act in breach of propriety.

We do not want to believe that the controversial Macmillan Atlases and the underpriced tractors hauled to Bawku are still haunting him.