Inauguration Downpour In Kumasi

There was heavy downpour in Kumasi and other parts of the Ashanti Region on Sunday after Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in as the 5th President of Ghana under the Fourth Republic on Saturday.

Prior to Sunday’s downpour, Kumasi and its environs had not recorded rains for some time now.

Residents in the city stated that the rain is a good omen that signifies that Nana Akufo-Addo government would be successful.

Past Sins

The rains came down heavily to wipe away Ghana’s past sins. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) committed sins during its tenure, they alleged.

In this regard, the residents said God opened the Heavens and made the rains to fall in order to bless the country.

According to them, with the rains, the new government would start on a good note with a lot of blessings.

“Wrongdoings such as corruption and hurling insults at the elderly was the order of the day under the NDC administration.

“All these things are ungodly so they brought bad omen for the country,” Kwadwo Essel said.

God intentionally opened up the Heavens for the rains to fall to clear Ghana’s numerous sins, he disclosed.

Blessings

Essel, a resident of Atasemanso, said the heavy downpour indicates that God loves the NPP government.

He predicted that the heavy downpour is a sign that the NPP government would deliver on its promises.

Lord Manya, on his part, predicted that Nana Akufo-Addo’s government would fulfill its campaign promises.

According to him, anything that starts with rain becomes a success so the NPP administration is starting on a positive note.”

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi