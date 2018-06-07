Immigration Chief Tours Eastern Regional Command

The Deputy Eastern Regional Commander accompanying the Comptroller-General to inspect a guard of honour

The Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi, has embarked on a five-day working tour of the Eastern Regional Command to acquaint himself with operational challenges of the various immigration commands.

The CGI paid a courtesy call on the Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Eric Kwakye Darfour at his office at the Regional Co-ordinating Council and later conferred with the Eastern Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCI), Prudence Sosu, at the Regional Immigration Headquarters to obtain firsthand information on the operations and challenges in the region.

Addressing different durbars of service personnel at various commands in the region, Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi urged them to intensify their intelligence gathering and enforcement duties to ensure peace and security in the region.

He disclosed the Service’s resolve to put to rest the myriad challenges associated with promotion delays, transfer disparities and poor deployment plan through Human Resource (HR) software that has been acquired by the Service.

The CGI indicated that the free healthcare being provided to personnel of the Service at the newly established GIS Clinic would soon be extended to spouses and children of service personnel and members of Association of Retired Immigration Officers (ARIO).

“The welfare of personnel is at the core of my heart and with the support of my deputies, I will reinvigorate and rebrand the Welfare Scheme of the Service to the benefit of all personnel,” he added.

Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi called for effective collaboration and urged personnel to be positive-minded, proactive, disciplined and committed to their assigned tasks.

He admonished the personnel to eschew all forms of cabalism, tribalism and nepotism, and come together to advance the goals and objectives of the Service. “We are one people with a common destiny and it is therefore sickening, dangerous and most especially detrimental to the security of our country when we engage and encourage various groupings in the Service,” he said.

He reiterated his commitment to the ideals of fairness, justice and equity in the discharge of his mandate as the CGI and assured personnel of an open-door policy to address the concerns of officers and men of the Service.

Among some of the commands he visited were the Regional Headquarters, Akim Oda, Asamankese, Suhum and Mpraeso/Nkawkaw District Commands.

The rest were New Abirem, Odumase-Krobo and Asuogyaman District Commands.