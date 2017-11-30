Immanuel Restoration Donates To Dzorwulu Special School

Rev. Mrs Campbel presenting the items to the Assist Head,Mr Fredrick Tetteh

The management, staff and pupils of Immanuel Restoration School, a leading private basic institution located at Abelemkpe in Accra, have donated a number of food items and an undisclosed amount of money to inmates of the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra.

The items include gallons of cooking oil, beverages, bottles of fruit juices and other assorted soft drinks, toilet rolls, washing powder, bars of soap and packets of biscuits.

Rev Mrs Cecilia Campbell, Director of Immanuel Restoration School, in her brief words of exhortation indicated that the donation forms part of her school’s annual thanksgiving service programme.

According to her, “Thanksgiving is the period when pupils are encouraged to share a bit of whatever they have with a neighbour, especially the less-privileged in the society.”

Rev Mrs Campbell explained that management before the period of thanksgiving extends an appeal to parents to make donations, which are later presented to a vulnerable institution each year.

“Showing love to all people, especially vulnerable members of society, is a godly act besides being a source of inspiration it also leads to making the world a peaceful place for all,” she stated.

The director also encouraged the inmates not to give up on themselves but look at the brighter side of life irrespective of their condition, adding that God in his wisdom will visit them in times they least expect it.

The Assistant Headteacher of Dzorwulu Special School, Mr Fredrick Tetteh, commended the management and pupils of Immanuel Restoration School for the donation.

He added that such donations inspire both teachers and inmates to feel loved, especially those that come from children of their age group.

By Solomon Ofori