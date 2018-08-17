iMEM Foundation Gives Books To GIJ

Mrs Comfort Aniagyei (middle) presents one of the donated books to Mr Abdul Razak Iddrisu

The iMEM Foundation has delivered 200 books written by various African writers to the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

The Foundation was established to support and advocate leadership to transform and sustain the fortunes of Ghana in the areas of natural resource governance, combating corruption and creating awareness about our African-ness, with an objective hinged on charity.

Speaking at the donation ceremony, Mrs Comfort Aniagyei, Director of iMEM Foundation, said the motivation for donating the books was aimed at aiding teaching and learning at Ghana’s leading journalism school, an educational institution she described as very key to Ghana’s development.

She said her Foundation acknowledges the role journalists play in nation building, and the books would help students of GIJ to be better placed to play that role well after school. The Foundation carefully selected books written by African writers whose works have contributed immensely to the development of not only Ghana but also other African countries so that they could learn from such distinguished writers.

While lauding the efforts of GIJ and other journalism institutions for producing journalists who have made significant contributions towards nation building, she advised students of GIJ not to lose sight of the onerous responsibility they carry in respect of shaping the minds of the people.

A delegation from GIJ led by Mr Abdul Razak Iddrisu, a senior librarian assistant at the school received the books on behalf of GIJ and thanked iMEM Foundation for its kind gesture. He promised that GIJ would ensure that the books are put to good use by ensuring that they are always available at the library for the use of students.