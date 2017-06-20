‘I’m More Useful In NDC Than Kofi Adams’

Yamoah Ponkoh

A former Ejisu-Juaben Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh has said that he is more useful in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) than the National Organiser of the party.

The former MCE speaking on Adom FM’s Morning Show, ‘Dwaso Nsem’ Tuesday said he has failed to see the reason behind the appointment of Kofi Adams as the National Campaign Cordinator for the party’s 2016 electioneering campaign.

The less profitable Kofi Adams, he said, failed to live up to expectation and that led to the massive defeat of the party in the elections.

“I have not seen a campaign team that is so weak like the 2016 campaign team headed by Kofi Adams. His performance was abysmal and he lacked ideas and that’s why he performed very badly.

“I can state categorically that I’m more useful than Kofi Adams…I would have performed better than him if I was placed in the same position as him. Looking closely at myself, I can say that Kofi Adams is no match,” he said.

Mr Ponkoh said this while commenting on the recommendations made by the 13-member Kwesi Botchwey Committee tasked to probe the defeat of the NDC in last year’s elections

Kofi Adams was the centre of several accusations by members of the NDC after the party managed 44.4% of valid votes cast in the 2016 National elections.

Yamoah Ponkoh had earlier called for him to be hanged for leading the party into opposition as a national campaign Coordinator.

“I laughed it off when I heard Kofi Adams saying he should be blamed for our defeat, he should stop irritating our ears; why should he accept the blame, why did he accept to be the National Campaign Coordinator when he knew that he was going to fail us? I mean why, it is an unforgivable sin. Andy Okrah and Kofi Adams need to be hanged for our defeat. They should have humbly rejected the offers when they were appointed. They have no excuse to give.

“This defeat is a serious blow to us, we are now going to feel the impact of our loss, our supporters are being vilified, killed, beaten everyday by New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters, watch the space, the harassment will be worst after the President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is sworn in office,” he lamented at the time.

He maintained on the show that Kofi Adams did a terrible job as the Campaign Coordinator including the setting up of abysmal regional campaign teams which he said failed to live up to expectation.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko administrator was also of the firm conviction that the NDC had all it took to win a battle but Kofi Adams together with his team failed to help the party due to what he describes as ‘greed’.

“I have still not recovered from our humiliating loss. I am dead as I’m speaking with you now, because I can’t do anything with my life anymore,” he noted.

-Adomonline