I’m Still Relevant – Samini

Samini

Dancehall artiste Samini has insisted he is still relevant in the music industry.

“Looking at the people I started with in 2001 till date, none of them is still relevant like I do, this should tell you how far we have come,” he stressed.

The ‘Time Bomb’ hit maker told Accra-based Peace FM that he is not intimidated by rival colleagues, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.

“I am not moved and intimidated by the presence of an act like Stonebwoy that I put out his first album. I don’t agree with those who say my career is dying. I believe whatever result I had during my beef with Shatta Wale was supposed to happen. I just make sure I do the best for my fans who wait patiently for me to bring them the quality music I am known for,” he stated.

–Starrfmonline