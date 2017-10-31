‘I’m Still Part Of 4×4’

Captain Planet

Hiplife artiste Captain Planet has denied media reports that he has broken away from the group to go solo.

A section of the media last week reported that the hiplife artiste, whose latest hit single titled ‘Obi Agye Obi Girl’ is making waves on the music scene, has broken away from the group, 4×4.

Captain Planet explained that his group 4×4 has not collapsed but is very active and working on its upcoming projects.

Reacting to the reports, Captain Planet, who is also leader of the group, in an interview with Citi Showbiz said, “I have not left the group as being speculated. I’m still part of 4X4.”

He added that the group is still intact and Ghanaian music fans should expect more songs from it, as well as more singles also from him (Captain Planet).

Captain Planet had earlier released several solo projects like ‘The Good Bad Girl’, ‘Sangbelegbe’ and ‘No New Friends’.

His latest hit single which features Kofi Kinaata talks about how painful it is when one’s girlfriend is snatched from him and how enjoyable it is when someone takes another person’s girlfriend.

Less than a month after its release, ‘Obi Agye Obi Girl’ has become an anthem among music lovers.

4×4 was formed in 2000 by Captain Planet (Sylvanus Dodji Jeoffrey) and Coded (Raphael Edem Avornyo) with the help of Buk Bak. Fresh Prince (Prince Tamakloe) joined the group in 2007.

Some of the songs from their repertoire are ‘Yesi Yesi’, ‘Kpagam Kpagam’, ‘HotGirls.com’, ‘Baby Dance’, ‘Tantalising’, ‘Baby Dance’, ‘Auntie Dede’, ‘Atongo’ , among others.