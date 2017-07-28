“I’m Ready To Cooperate… But Should Be Humane” – Jinapor: Ameri Deal

John Jinapor

Incensed former Deputy Minister of Power, John Jinapor wants government to employ a more “humane” way in dealing with issues surrounding the controversial Ameri power deal.

His house was raided by armed police personnel Friday morning as government gives strong indication of its resolve to investigate the numerous energy deals signed by the previous government.

Mr. John Jinapor who is also the Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu said the security operatives told him specifically that they were “looking for documents related to the Ameri deal”.

But the former Deputy Minister told Joy News in the afternoon that police officers with search warrant from the “police hierarchy”, signed by one Bright Oduro found nothing.

Indeed the officers who accosted him in his house at 8 am searched everywhere including the kitchen, washrooms, and kids rooms, he he claimed.

“But they found nothing,” he said of the hours search.

They however took away his mobile phone (iphone) without his SIM and was asked to produce his laptop, which he said he needed clearance from the Speaker of Parliament first because it is the property of Parliament.

“I am not against investigations. I am ready to cooperate with any other agency interested in the matter, the truth will come out…but I think it should have been done in a more humane,” he asserted.

He said he is considering several options available to him with the Minority in Parliament on the development.

John Jinapor said his family are traumatised by the experience as he wondered why his personal phone was taken from him.

“I don’t know why they took the phone…there are a lot of private stuff on it and nothing official,” the former deputy minister who was once the spokesperson of then vice president John Mahama said.

The Ameri deal was signed by the Mahama-led government in late 2015 when the country was at the peak of its energy crisis that became known as “dumsor”.

The Power Minister who led the deal on behalf of government, Dr. Kwabena Donkor also had his house raided by security operatives on Monday.

-3news