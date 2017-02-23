I’m Not Worth $900m – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has refuted claims that he is one of the wealthiest men in Ghana and is worth over 900 million dollars.

The former President talking on Power 98.7 FM in South Africa stated that he does not have even 2 million dollars in his accounts and wonders why people deliberately misinform the public over how much he is worth.

“Never, [I am] nowhere near [that] and in Ghana there is an asset declaration regime, where you declare your assets when you go into office…and I have declared my assets.”

The former NDC leader added “I am absolutely nowhere near that [amount].”

According to the former President, claims that he enriched himself during his presidency are frivolous and deliberately put out by his opponents for political expediency.

He added that most people also confuse him with his brother – Ibrahim Mahama – who is a wealthy businessman in Ghana.

“I am not anywhere near even 2 million dollars to talk about 900 million dollars.

“Often my brother [Mahama] is confused with me, my brother is a businessman, he has his assets and I have no interest in his business and I don’t own shares in his business.

“I am a farmer, I have published a book and I have earned royalties from my book and I earn from my farm and that is it, I live a very modest life,” the former President who ruled Ghana from 2012 to 2016 said.

The former president is in South Africa to be decorated with the African Political Leader of the Year Award in South Africa today, February 23, 2017.

The African Leadership Magazine is awarding him for his contribution towards deepening and enriching Ghana’s democracy and his towering status as one of Africa’s best.

