I’m Not Oblivious To Enormity Of Corruption – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo says his administration will court the support of the business community in its efforts to rid the system of corruption.

He said the scale and level of tolerated corruption under the Fourth Republic and especially in recent times, needs to be arrested immediately.

This was contained in a speech the Senior Minister, Yaw Osaafo Maafo delivered on behalf President Akufo-Addo at the 2017 edition of the Ghana CEOs Summit in Accra.

Even though corruption in Ghana is relatively low compared to other countries in Africa, businesses frequently quote corruption as an obstacle to doing business in the country.

The Summit, which is the biggest gathering of business leaders in the country, is under the theme: “Digital Innovation Economy For Business Growth”.

“As president, I will not sing the chorus of the problem without addressing it. I’m not naïve about the enormity of the problem and how that continues to undermine efforts at development.

“We need to fight corruption collectively and the joint efforts of the captains of business will be most welcome. We need all hands on deck to fight corruption”.

The president also disclosed plans to establish a reporting centre where corrupt activities of state officials would be reported for action to be taken.

This the President believes, will help court business community to actively support the government in this direction.

“I will establish a business reporting bureau at which corrupt activities of staff and officers of state-owned enterprises, regulatory institutions, revenue agencies and public and civil service will be reported”.

To ensure that that action is being taken against persons reported and that heads of the institutions are held accountable, the President said he will order quarterly publication of “all complaints and steps that are being taken in respect of these persons”.

