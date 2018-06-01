I’m Not Done With Politics – Amissah-Arthur

Former vice president Kwesi Amissah-Arthur

Former vice president Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has hinted he will make a return to politics, despite a humiliating defeat in the 2016 elections.

“I started as an economist, I was dragged into politics, I don’t know if I am there or I am going home, but to borrow the words of President Rawlings ‘it’s not over, it’s not over,’’ Mr. Amissah-Arthur said when he chaired a lecture ahead of the June 4 Revolution remembrance.

According to the former governor of the Central Bank, he backs calls for probity and accountability that are espoused by former President JJ Rawlings.

He urged members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to remain united and focused as the party re-organises to return to power in 2020.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur said supporters of the party must put the disappointment of the 2016 general election behind them and continue to hold on to the principles of the party and intensify the campaign to regain power in 2020, adding, “it’s not over”.

The lecture on Thursday was the second in a series of lectures dubbed: “The Revolutionary Lecture Series” in honour of the experiences and philosophy of former President Rawlings and the revolutionary transition Ghana went through in the 1980s.

Organized under the auspices of the Office of Flt Lt Rawlings founder of the NDC as part of activities marking the annual celebration of the June 4, 1979 uprising, this year’s lecture was under the theme: Revolutionary Economic Trends, Ghana In Focus: Past, Present And The Future.”

-Starrfmonline