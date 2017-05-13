I’m Not In Chinese Sex Video Ayariga Cries

A scene from one of the sex tapes. INSET: Mahama Ayariga

There is a growing anxiety among some top politicians and security capos over the secret video recordings and photographs purported to be the sexual encounters with a Chinese galamsey queen, En Huang aka Aisha.

Social media in particular are awash with videos and pictures of a black male bonking a lady of Asian descent and some people have concluded that the male in the video could be a popular politician, but stopped short of mentioning his name.

However, in what can be likened to the popular saying, ‘Who the cup fits let them wear it,’ an opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) has entered the fray claiming that those posting the videos and pictures are saying he is the one.

Strange Intervention

Mahama Ayariga, a former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, posted on Facebook yesterday, “I have become aware of the circulation of a video on social media purportedly showing me engaged in a sexual intercourse with a lady of Asian origin.”

He said, “Those involved in this dastardly and barbaric act seem to suggest that I provided the lady and her company with a licence to engage in ‘galamsey’ mining during my tenure as the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation in exchange of sexual favours.”

Categorical Denial

“I categorically deny the mindless suggestion that I am the male actor in the video and all the inferences it draws. Those who orchestrated this agenda and promoted it have only succeeded in giving us a glimpse of the crude and the unfulfilled lives they live.

“I want to assure the people of Bawku and Ghanaians that I am grateful and respect the opportunity they have given me to serve as their Member of Parliament and the different portfolios I was privileged to work on. The thought that I serve at the behest of the people never departs me; it is what informs and drives every decision I make; this will not change.”

He added, “In accordance with my Islamic faith, I forgive the architects of this video and agenda. I see these orchestrations as negative campaigning against targeted opponents and an evidence of our debased politics.”

Blackmail Saga

The release of the sex tapes and photographs follows the locking up of the galamsey queen and four of her assigns in prison custody last Tuesday, awaiting trial at an Accra High Court.

Ms Aisha Huang is perceived as untouchable and was said to have built a network of influence in high places in the country with her ‘woman power,’ and allegedly threatened to release the sexual escapades she had with the ‘big men’ if she was tracked down.

According to sources, Aisha and her gang of illegal miners (galamseyers) purportedly rely on her ‘woman power’ for protection whilst engaging in illegal gold mining activities.

Impunity

Despite the government’s moratorium on illegal mining operations across the country, the lady continuously carried on her illegal gold mining activities with impunity because she was said to be holding secret sexual video tapes of some power brokers in the security services and some politicians, which she was using for blackmailing.

The blackmailing aspect was revealed by veteran journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr of New Crusading Guide newspaper who said on Joy FM recently that three women of Chinese extraction were involved in the supposed sex tape saga.

In the said sex videos, a woman, purported to be among the Chinese illegal mining team, is seen being bonked in different positions by a man whose face has been buried.

In one of the videos, a woman is seriously doing a blow job on a man whose face is not shown, but could be heard making hissing sounds in ecstasy.

According to some concerned people, the sex tapes and photographs have exposed the vulnerability of the country as men charged with the responsibility to protect it are so sentimental and prepared to trade off the nation’s wealth – gold – for sex.

It has become talk of the town that the release of the tapes and photographs is aimed at disabling the state authority from prosecuting the said ring leader of the galamsey group (Aisha Huang) and her assigns.

By William Yaw Owusu