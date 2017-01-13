I’m In Love With Samira Buwumia – Pope Skinny

Samira Buwumia

Hiplife artiste Pope Skinny is head over heels in love with the country’s Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, and he is confidently making it a public issue.

“Bawumia’s wife has no size. Can someone get me her number so that I tell her that I want her to be my sugar mummy? I am in love with the woman…Forgive me Bawumia, you are my man but I am really in love with your wife. I wish I would have her for myself,” Pope Skinny, also known as the Lyricist, was quoted by adomonline.com to have disclosed that while hosting his Kasahare Level, a music show on Adom FM on Saturday.

Pope Skinny is known to speak his mind and not one who hides his feelings. He took to his Facebook page on Thursday to confirm that his comment was not a joke: “THE TRUTH ABOUT THIS NEWS IS THAT I SAID IT, I MEAN IT AND I’M SOO SERIOUS ABOUT IT. I’M IN LOVE WITH HIS EXCELLENCY MAHAMADU BAWUMIA’S WIFE.”

He is the boss of Asuoden Music and has a tall list of hit songs.

The artiste made the first comment on Saturday not long after the swearing-in ceremony of Nana Adufo-Addo and Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

At that ceremony, Samira wore a beautiful ‘khaba and slit’ impeccably sewn to perfection. Her dressing became a trending topic on social media even before the ceremony was over.

Though Pope Skinny’s comment on the second lady has gone viral, her office has not commented.