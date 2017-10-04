I’m Coming Back As NDC National Organiser – Yaw Boateng Gyan

Yaw Boateng Gyan

A former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan, has declared the intention to re-contest the same position when the party goes to the next congress to elect new national officers.

Mr Yaw Boateng Gyan was ousted by Mr Kofi Adams, during the congress at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Mr Boateng Gyan made the intention known whilst contributing to a radio panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kookrokoo programme on Wednesday.

According to him, the NDC needs a devout and hard working person to secure victory in 2020.

He was part of the leadership that returned the NDC to power in the 2008 and 2012 elections but lost bitterly to Mr Adams in his bid to seek another term, polling 734 votes as against Kofi Adams’ 2,543 votes that left him wondering why NDC delegates changed a winning team.

In an earlier interview, he said he has had a broad consultation with party members and many of them want him back as the National Organiser.

Mr Kofi Adams is yet to announce his decision on going for a second term.

-Myjoyonline