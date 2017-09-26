I’m Better Than All Potential NDC Flagbearers – Bagbin

Alban Bagbin

Member of Parliament for Nadowli/Kaleo constituency, Alban Bagbin, has given the strongest indication yet that he may contest for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership in the 2020 elections.

Speaking at an event to celebrate his 25th year in Ghanaian politics, Mr. Bagbin said his presidential ambitions were “as clear as daylight.”

Mr. Bagbin said he considers himself a notch above all the other persons who have been touted as potential flagbearers, including former Minister of Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, and former National Health Insurance Scheme CEO, Sylvester Mensah.

“I stand tall amongst those who have come out so far. There is none of them, those who have come out so far, who doesn’t admire my leadership because I have led all of them in politics,” Ghana’s longest serving MP said.

Mr. Bagbin once announced his intentions to run for president on the NDC’s ticket in 2008, but never stood for the primaries.

“It is very clear to everybody who is watching the political arena that honorable Bagbin has presidential ambitions. Together with the NDC, we will take the decision as to who will lead us in 2020.”

For the possible detractors, the MP reminded that there was a time he had two former presidents under his wing.

“The current President, my good friend Nana, is aware that from 1997 to 2000, the committee he actually showed his mettle was the committee on Constitutional and Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, and I was the Chair and he was my ranking member,” he recalled.

“…If honorable John Dramani Mahama passed through my hands and he was a vice or he was President, how can he or any other person say the person who mentored and trained him is not qualified to be president?” the MP quizzed further.

Mahama would’ve won if NDC took my advice – Bagbin

Alban Bagbin believes former president John Mahama could have easily won the 2016 election if he and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), had listened to his advice.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Bagbin explained that, all the advice he gave to the former president and the National Democratic Congress were ignored.

“…I think the election defeat is a useful lesson that we have learned as a party and many of the elders and senior members of the party have come to me to say that if they had listened to my early signals about the way things were going, we might not have been in opposition.”

-Citifmonline