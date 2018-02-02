I’m Back To Work And Grateful For The Love Shown – Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed his gratitude to Ghanaians for the love shown him during his medical leave.

Dr Bawumia returned to Ghana from the United Kingdom (UK) Thursday eveningafter a 12-day medical leave on the advice of his doctors.

He was earlier reported unwell and under medical observation by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.

The Vice President’s health sparked a lot of rumours especially from activists of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) with some demanding full disclosure on his health condition.

Dr Bawumia returned home Thursday evening to a rousing welcome by President Akufo-Addo and other government appointees.

Posting on his Facebook wall Friday, Dr Bawumia expressed his gratitude to the religious groups and all Ghanaians for their prayers and well wishes.

He is acting as President while President Akufo-Addo leads the Ghanaian delegation to the 3rd International Conference on the “Replenishment of the Funds of the Global Partnership for Education” being held in Senegal.

-Myjoyonline