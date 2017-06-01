Illegal Miners Take Over Shanxii Mines By Force, Depite Minister’s Warning

Rockson Edusei

Workers of Shanxii Mining Company in Gbane are afraid that, if the ban on the operations of the Mining Company prolongs, the illegal Miners who are still operating and sneaking into the underground space created by Shanxii, will collapse the mine.

According to a suspended worker, Rockson Edusei, hundreds of illegal miners, have taken over the underground space; entering from unapproved routes and are busily stealing the ore the underground workers gathered before the suspension. He said the illegal Miners in Gbane who have decided to flout the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources ban, are fast blasting the underground support pillars, as well as the equipment we left down there.

“The illegal miners are deliberately destroying all the electrical fittings underground and fighting the few Shanxii Staff who have been deployed to pump out water to prevent flooding of the underground space.” He told the Daily Guide, a day after the entire workers on suspension, had called on the Ministry for Lands and Natural Resources to lift the ban, for Shanxii Mining Ghana Limited, to start work and also prevent the mine from caving in.

On May 31, about 500 suspended workers of Shanxii Mining Ghana Limited, a Mining Support Provider, met the media over their state of living after they were suspended due to the ban placed on Shanxii by the Ministry for Lands and Natural Resources.

At the Press Conference at Gbane, the workers said they are living under severe hardship since the Company was asked them to go home.

A section of the Staff of Shanxii

Situation at Gbane- many traps

According to the workers their entire life depended on their earnings from the work they did with Shanxii Mining Ghana and therefore keeping Shanxii out of operation for long will, account to keeping them and their families hungry for long.

Shanxii Mining Ghana Limited was asked to suspend its operations on May 4, 2017 over allegations of deaths and frequent accidents.

The workers said many of the deaths allegations being leveled against Shanxii happened in illegal pits and not Shanxii pit,

“Those people making these allegations, know the truth and they know why they are always attacking and lying about Shanxii Mining Ghana Limited. We are aware that the galamsey miners died in their own pits.”

Mr. Rockson Edusei who read the Workers’ statement at the Wednesday May 31, Press Conference, said the workers are reliably informed that, some high powered team was sent down to investigate the allegations and the Team completed its work on May 10, but to date, nothing has been heard from the Ministry, neither has Shanxii called them back to work.

“Every day, some of us walk to the administration, demanding information on when we shall return to work. All we get as responses from our management is that, “We are waiting for the honorable Minister to determine”. The Workers added.

-Ebro Bruce-Quansah, Gbane, Talensi